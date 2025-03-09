"If anyone says Jai Shri Ram, do not let the person leave without making sure that he says Jai Shivaji and Jai Bhavani," Uddhav Thackeray said

Uddhav Thackeray was addressing the Shiv Sena (UBT) party workers at an event in Mumbai on Sunday. File Pic

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday accused the BJP of poisoning society and asked his supporters to respond to the ruling party's favoured 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan with 'Jai Shivaji' and 'Jai Bhavani', reported the PTI.

Uddhav Thackeray was addressing the Shiv Sena (UBT) party workers at an event in Mumbai on Sunday.

"If anyone says Jai Shri Ram, do not let the person leave without making sure that he says Jai Shivaji and Jai Bhavani. The BJP has poisoned our society. I am going to give the BJP a tough time for what they have done to our society," Uddhav Thackeray said, according to the PTI.

Uddhav Thackeray also questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitment to the country, citing its stance on international sports events.

Thackeray said that while the BJP leaders once opposed sporting events with Pakistan, India is now playing cricket matches with both Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also responded to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's recent jibe in the legislative assembly stating, 'I am not Uddhav Thackeray to stay ongoing projects'.

Uddhav Thackeray, who held the CM's post for more than two years, said that if CM Devendra Fadnavis wants to emulate him, he should announce loan waivers for farmers and allocate revised funds for initiatives like Shiv Bhojan and Ladki Bahin schemes in the budget, which will be presented on March 10, according to the PTI.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief claimed that he had halted certain projects during his tenure as CM and would have relocated the Mumbai Metro 3 carshed to Kanjur Marg if he had remained in office longer.

He alleged that the land is now being allocated to the Adani group, as per the PTI.

The BJP and Thackeay's party were at loggerheads over the Mumbai Metro 3 carshed site.

After the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed in 2022 due to Eknath Shinde's rebellion and ensured the BJP's return to power, the new government decided to set up the Mumbai Metro carshed at Aarey in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray wanted it to be built in Kanjur Marg on the eastern side.

