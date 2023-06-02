The 52-year-old accused, a nayab tehsildar with the Bhiwandi revenue office, was caught taking the bribe at her workplace, following which a case was registered against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Revenue officer arrested for taking Rs 50,000 bribe x 00:00

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a woman revenue officer posted at Bhiwandi for allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 as the first instalment of the Rs 1.50 lakh bribe she had demanded, an official said.

The 52-year-old accused, a nayab tehsildar with the Bhiwandi revenue office, was caught taking the bribe at her workplace, following which a case was registered against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant in the case is a lawyer. He and his client had submitted an application to the revenue officer seeking certain changes in the land records. The accused, who was handling the file, demanded Rs 1.50 lakh from them for issuing the final report, the official added.

The complainant lodged a complaint with the Thane unit of the ACB, which laid a trap at the office of the accused this afternoon and caught her accepting the bribe amount, he said. Further investigation into the case is on.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever