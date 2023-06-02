Breaking News
Cash-for-beds in prison: Devendra Fadnavis orders probe
How can NCERT omit relevant topics from textbooks, ask academics
Mumbai: BMC's chatbot to take your nullah complaints
Mumbai’s largest rail rejig promises seamless entry, exit of trains
Mumbai: ‘Install speed-breakers on Aarey main road’s concretised stretch’
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Revenue officer arrested for taking Rs 50000 bribe

Revenue officer arrested for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Updated on: 02 June,2023 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The 52-year-old accused, a nayab tehsildar with the Bhiwandi revenue office, was caught taking the bribe at her workplace, following which a case was registered against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

Revenue officer arrested for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Revenue officer arrested for taking Rs 50,000 bribe
x
00:00

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a woman revenue officer posted at Bhiwandi for allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 as the first instalment of the Rs 1.50 lakh bribe she had demanded, an official said.


The 52-year-old accused, a nayab tehsildar with the Bhiwandi revenue office, was caught taking the bribe at her workplace, following which a case was registered against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.


The complainant in the case is a lawyer. He and his client had submitted an application to the revenue officer seeking certain changes in the land records. The accused, who was handling the file, demanded Rs 1.50 lakh from them for issuing the final report, the official added.


The complainant lodged a complaint with the Thane unit of the ACB, which laid a trap at the office of the accused this afternoon and caught her accepting the bribe amount, he said. Further investigation into the case is on.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

anti-corruption bureau bhiwandi mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK