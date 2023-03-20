‘Rijiju’s anti-India remark attempt to threaten judges’

Speaking at the India Today Conclave in Delhi on Saturday, Rijiju claimed, “A few retired judges have now become activists and are part of the anti-India gang where they are trying to turn the judiciary against the government.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s remark that a few retired judges are part of an “anti-India gang” is an attempt to threaten judges.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, “What kind of democracy is this? Does it suit a law minister to threaten the judiciary? It is a threat to judges who refuse to bow down to the government...” Criticising the government doesn’t mean being against the nation, he said.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj demanded an apology from Rijiju. “Now for him to say that judges are anti-India, it is very shameful. Rijiju should apologise to the entire nation."

