The Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal has voiced strong opposition to the Maharashtra government's decision to implement a three-language policy for students in classes 1 to 5.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the apex Marathi literary body argued that the move contradicts the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), which does not mandate such a framework.

The Mahamandal's objection comes amid political backlash from the Congress and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, following an amended government order issued on Tuesday. The order stated that Hindi would "generally" be introduced as the third language in primary school classrooms.

"It is clearly mentioned (in NEP) that a third language should be introduced from Class 6," a release from the Mahamandal said., reported news agency PTI.

It also questioned the need to teach a third language when many schools do not have enough teachers, and students of higher classes struggle to read Marathi books at the Class 2 level.

"Instead of improving the quality of education, attempts are being made to make a third language compulsory," it claimed, according to news agency PTI.

Though the state government has provided that students can opt for any other Indian language instead of Hindi, it would be practically impossible as teachers of these languages will have to be brought from a respective state, which is very difficult, it said.

The Mahamandal claimed its opposition to Hindi was for cultural reasons, as Hindi's "invasion" of Marathi was increasing.

It also asked why the Maharashtra government has adopted such a policy when Hindi is not compulsory from Class 1 in any other state.

A government resolution (GR) issued on Tuesday said Hindi will "generally" be a third language, instead of being mandatory, but gave an option to opt out if 20 students per grade in a school express the desire to study any other Indian language.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said, "We had earlier made Hindi compulsory, but in the GR issued yesterday, that compulsion has been removed... students can now opt for any Indian language as a third language," reported PTI.

CM Fadnavis questions opposition to Hindi, and not English

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are at loggerheads in the Hindi language row. While the MNS chief has accused the government of ignoring Marathi, Fadnavis slammed the former for opposing one of India’s languages, Hindi and not English. Hours after Thackeray warned the government to withdraw the three-language education format that makes Hindi technically compulsory for many in the state or face its wrath, Fadnavis hit back.

(With inputs from PTI)