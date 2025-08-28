Athawale, who also holds the portfolio of Social Justice and Empowerment, further said that he supports activist Manoj Jarange’s demand for Maratha reservation, but clarified that the quota should not be carved out of the OBC category

Union Minister and Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief Ramdas Athawale on Thursday announced that his party will launch a nationwide agitation from October 15, demanding reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the private sector.

Union Minister and Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief Ramdas Athawale on Thursday announced that his party will launch a nationwide agitation from October 15, demanding reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the private sector.

Athawale, who also holds the portfolio of Social Justice and Empowerment, further said that he supports activist Manoj Jarange’s demand for Maratha reservation, but clarified that the quota should not be carved out of the OBC category, according to the news agency PTI.

RPI (A) will press for extending reservation to private industries as well as autonomous universities, Athawale said at the conclusion of a two-day brainstorming camp of the party.

"Reservation must be incorporated under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to ensure it is not struck down. Promotion quotas, which have been implemented in other states in line with Supreme Court orders, must also be enforced in Maharashtra," he said, as per the news agency PTI.

Athawale further demanded that the state government cancel the 'permanently unaided' status of colleges and schools and extend grants to them.

None of the state universities currently has a vice-chancellor from the Buddhist or backward communities, he pointed out, adding that at least two such appointments must be made from qualified candidates.

During the party's camp, 25 resolutions covering issues of students, slum dwellers, nomadic and denotified tribes, and other marginalised groups were passed.

Other demands included increasing the annual income ceiling for OBCs and EBCs from the current Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, providing scholarships to students amid rising inflation, and encouraging Dalit and backward youth to enter the cooperative sector.

"The RPI is a party that works for the welfare of all 140 crore citizens of India, taking every caste and religion along. Our workers must intensify agitations on public issues and expand the party's support base," Athawale said, as per PTI.

Mumbai dabbawalas back Manoj Jarange ahead of Maratha reservation protest at Azad Maidan

Activist Manoj Jarange has received the support of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association ahead of his agitation for Maratha reservation at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Friday.

The body, led by its president Subhash Talekar, will be joining the protest to back Jarange.

(With PTI inputs)