Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe
Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar
Mithi river desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea appears before ED again on June 19
Mumbai: New Carnac bridge passes load test, will be opened next week
Mumbai: IPS officer's husband arrested in Rs 7.4 crore cheating case
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Rs 25 crore Hydroponic weed smuggled from Thailand seized at Mumbai airport 3 arrested

Rs 25 crore Hydroponic weed smuggled from Thailand seized at Mumbai airport; 3 arrested

Updated on: 19 June,2025 08:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Customs officials in Mumbai announced they've seized hydroponic weed valued at Rs 24.66 crore, smuggled from Thailand. This significant drug haul at Mumbai International Airport led to three arrests: two passengers and a receiver who was waiting outside to collect the consignment

Rs 25 crore Hydroponic weed smuggled from Thailand seized at Mumbai airport; 3 arrested

File Pic.

Listen to this article
Rs 25 crore Hydroponic weed smuggled from Thailand seized at Mumbai airport; 3 arrested
x
00:00

Customs officials in Mumbai announced on Thursday that they have seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 24.66 crore, which was smuggled from Thailand. Three people, including two passengers, were arrested in connection with the seizure at the Mumbai international airport.

An official stated that one of the arrested individuals was a man acting as a receiver, waiting outside the airport to collect the drug consignment.


Hydroponics is a technique for growing plants using a water-based nutrient solution instead of soil. It can also include an aggregate substrate or growing media, such as vermiculite, coconut coir, or perlite. Hydroponic production systems are mostly used by small farmers, hobbyists, and commercial enterprises.


Based on specific information, officials of the Mumbai Customs (Zone III) intercepted the two passengers when they landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Bangkok on Wednesday.

After a thorough search of their baggage, the officials recovered hydroponic weed concealed in vacuum-sealed packages. In total, about 24.96 kgs of hydroponic weed was seized, with an estimated value of Rs 24.66 crore in the illicit market, the official informed.

During the interrogation of the two passengers, it came to light that a third person was waiting outside the airport to collect the consignment. This individual was also apprehended later, the official said.

Subsequently, all three culprits were placed under arrest and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. As investigations in the case continued, it suggested the involvement of an international drug syndicate in the smuggling, he said.

Hydroponic weed is described as a potent, high-grade form of cannabis cultivated using advanced soilless techniques.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

News national news india India news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK