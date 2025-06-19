Customs officials in Mumbai announced they've seized hydroponic weed valued at Rs 24.66 crore, smuggled from Thailand. This significant drug haul at Mumbai International Airport led to three arrests: two passengers and a receiver who was waiting outside to collect the consignment

File Pic.

Customs officials in Mumbai announced on Thursday that they have seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 24.66 crore, which was smuggled from Thailand. Three people, including two passengers, were arrested in connection with the seizure at the Mumbai international airport.

An official stated that one of the arrested individuals was a man acting as a receiver, waiting outside the airport to collect the drug consignment.

Hydroponics is a technique for growing plants using a water-based nutrient solution instead of soil. It can also include an aggregate substrate or growing media, such as vermiculite, coconut coir, or perlite. Hydroponic production systems are mostly used by small farmers, hobbyists, and commercial enterprises.

Based on specific information, officials of the Mumbai Customs (Zone III) intercepted the two passengers when they landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Bangkok on Wednesday.

After a thorough search of their baggage, the officials recovered hydroponic weed concealed in vacuum-sealed packages. In total, about 24.96 kgs of hydroponic weed was seized, with an estimated value of Rs 24.66 crore in the illicit market, the official informed.

During the interrogation of the two passengers, it came to light that a third person was waiting outside the airport to collect the consignment. This individual was also apprehended later, the official said.

Subsequently, all three culprits were placed under arrest and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. As investigations in the case continued, it suggested the involvement of an international drug syndicate in the smuggling, he said.

Hydroponic weed is described as a potent, high-grade form of cannabis cultivated using advanced soilless techniques.

