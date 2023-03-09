Maha: Rs 500 cr scam in Public Relations dept, alleges Opposition leader Ajit Pawar; says govt trying to cover up

Fadnavis-led BJP govt issued advertisements worth Rs 500 cr without CM’s approval, says leader of the opposition, Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra Asssembly ahead of the Budget

Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Ajit Pawar. File photo

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that the government is trying to suppress rupees 500 crore scam in the State’s Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR).

The Nationalist Congress Party senior leader said that the DGIPR is the jurisdiction of the chief minister. However, without his approval advertisements worth rupees 500 crores have been given by various deprtments.

“Advertisements worth around rupees 500 crores have been given by various departments during the Devendra Fadnavis-led government without the approval of the Chief Minister. This is serious irregularity and malpractice. Due to the lack of approval, the bills of 2019-20 to be paid to the concerned advertising agency have been withheld by the Finance Department,” Pawar said in the Assembly.

The Leader of Opposition said that the state government is trying to cover up the scam and demanded immediate suspension of the officials involved.

“Now, attempts are being made to cover up this scam by ordering the payment of bills with post-function permission of the Chief Minister, this is a serious matter,” Pawar added.

He alleged that the administrative departments of the state have decided to prepare a media plan from the DGIPR department to promote the government schemes.

“Accordingly, approval of the Chief Minister is mandatory for the plan. However, during the Fadnavis government, not a single department took the approval of the Chief Minister for the media plan of 2019-20. Departments gave advertisements worth more than Rs 500 crores without taking the approval of the Chief Minister.”

Pawar said that in 2019, during Maharashtra assembly elections various government departments did a lot of publicity about the decisions taken and works done by the then Fadnavis government in five years.

“After the scam came to fore, the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that action has been taken without the approval of the proper authority. The order was given to the Chief Secretary to investigate the matter in detail at his level and submit a report. Chief Secretary inquired about this. The then Principal Secretary and Joint Secretary of the Social Justice Department, the then Director General and former Director of Information and Public Relations, along with 8 high-ranking officials were ordered to be investigated.”

He said that the advertisements were given by commenting that 'Chief Minister has been informed'.

Pawar demanded the immediate suspension of the officials involved alleging that efforts are being made to cover up the scam with the ex-officio permission of the Chief Minister.