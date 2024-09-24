The RTO employees have been demanding a restructuring of the hierarchy for the workforce owing to computerisation and changes in the system, which have made many posts redundant

File pic

Listen to this article RTO employees to begin indefinite strike to press for long-pending demands x 00:00

Work at Regional Transport Offices (RTO) will be affected on Wednesday as members of the RTO Employees Union have called for an indefinite strike to press for their long-pending demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Work at RTO offices will be affected as a faction of the RTO employees' union has begun an indefinite strike to press for their pending demands



Via: @rajtoday



Video: Trade union #RTO #News #NewsUpdates @MMVD_RTO pic.twitter.com/T4z6FAjJda — Mid Day (@mid_day) September 24, 2024

"There have been several demands about the work culture, seamless functioning of offices and several recommendations about employee welfare that have been pending. The union has been demanding a restructuring of the hierarchy for the RTO workforce owing to computerisation and changes in the system, which have made many posts redundant. There is a need to reorganise the system. The protests have been started to press for all such demands," Surendra Sartape, general secretary of the RTO Employees' Union, said.

He added that the implementation of the new system has also been stalled for the past few years owing to technical issues.

Sartape informed that owing to the protest and strike by RTO employees, the government will incur a loss of Rs 50 crore.

Presently, the state of Maharashtra has 54 functioning RTOs spread across different cities.