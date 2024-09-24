Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead trying to escape from cops
As university Senate votes in Mumbai, all eyes on Delhi
Mumbai weather update: Monsoon not over for city yet
Need more cameras on Mumbai Coastal Road: Cops
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > RTO employees to begin indefinite strike to press for long pending demands

RTO employees to begin indefinite strike to press for long-pending demands

Updated on: 24 September,2024 11:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The RTO employees have been demanding a restructuring of the hierarchy for the workforce owing to computerisation and changes in the system, which have made many posts redundant

RTO employees to begin indefinite strike to press for long-pending demands

File pic

Listen to this article
RTO employees to begin indefinite strike to press for long-pending demands
x
00:00

Work at Regional Transport Offices (RTO) will be affected on Wednesday as members of the RTO Employees Union have called for an indefinite strike to press for their long-pending demands.





"There have been several demands about the work culture, seamless functioning of offices and several recommendations about employee welfare that have been pending. The union has been demanding a restructuring of the hierarchy for the RTO workforce owing to computerisation and changes in the system, which have made many posts redundant. There is a need to reorganise the system. The protests have been started to press for all such demands," Surendra Sartape, general secretary of the RTO Employees' Union, said.

He added that the implementation of the new system has also been stalled for the past few years owing to technical issues.

Sartape informed that owing to the protest and strike by RTO employees, the government will incur a loss of Rs 50 crore. 

Presently, the state of Maharashtra has 54 functioning RTOs spread across different cities. 

 

  

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra regional transport office

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK