Ruling allies to form coordination committees in every Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra

Updated on: 12 September,2023 10:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A coordination committee of the ruling allies BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP and other members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be set up

Ashish Shelar. File Pic

Key Highlights

  1. Core groups of the NDA allies will be set up in all Assembly constituencies
  2. Representatives of the 3 parties as well as other constituents of the NDA will be members
  3. The names of the members of these panels were finalized

A coordination committee of the ruling allies BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP and other members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be set up in every Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, a BJP leader said  on Tuesday, reported the PTI.


Similarly, core groups of the NDA allies will be set up in all Assembly constituencies in the state too, said Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar after a meeting of leaders of the Eknath Shinde-led Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party and Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).


Chief Minister Shinde, deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and other leaders of the ruling alliance met at state minister Chandrakant Patil's residence, he said.


The representatives of the three parties as well as other constituents of the NDA will be the members of the coordination committee. Every Lok Sabha constituency will have one such committee. The alliance is aiming to win 45 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Shelar told reporters.

The names of the members of these panels were finalized but the final decision will be taken by the senior leaders, he added.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, state NCP president Sunil Tatkare, ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Dilip Walse-Patil, Dada Bhuse,

Dhananjay Munde and MLAs Prasad Lad and Ashish Kulkarni were present at the meeting, among others.

Meanwhile, Speaking at the "Shasan Aaplya Dari" (Government at your Doorsetp) programme, CM Shinde on Tuesday said the previous dispensation led by Thackeray had stopped working, but it became active after Shinde took over, reported the PTI.

Many people are having a stomachache due to the work we do, the 'Shasan Aaplya Dari' initiative is benefitting people. But to treat stomach ache, we are starting a new programme 'Doctor at Your Doorstep, Shinde said.

The Shiv Sena leader said he would respond to allegations of Thackeray, who has been very critical of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government and the 'Shasan...' programme, with his work.

You (Thackeray) worked from home (during the Covid-19 pandemic), but we are reaching the doorsteps of people. Why didn't you do this when you had a chance (as the chief minister)? Shinde questioned.

He said Thackeray has lost the ground after losing power. 

(with PTI inputs)

