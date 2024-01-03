Runaway raccoon being fed mix of fruits and meat, says Mumbai activist

Condition of the dehydrated furry stowaway, which survived sea voyage of about two months from USA, is said to be improving

The raccoon was found to be emaciated due to prolonged starvation

A Raccoon, a North American species of animal, was discovered in Mumbai, leaving wildlife enthusiasts surprised. The raccoon is thought to have unintentionally entered a cargo container, resulting in an unexpected trip to the metropolis. Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane and President of NGO RAWW Pawan Sharma confirmed to this newspaper that they have rescued a live raccoon from an imported goods container.

“A container which was shipped with a consignment on November 5, 2023, from the USA arrived at JNPT last week. While unloading the goods on Saturday, the workers found an uncommon foreign animal in the container hiding behind the goods. When we were informed, our team safely rescued the animal which seemed quite weak due to starvation. We are coordinating with WCCB and other agencies to try and repatriate the animal back to the USA,” said Sharma. How the animal survived in a container for so long without food and water remains a mystery to wildlife experts.

It is said that the species, a common animal in the USA, might have entered the container by mistake which resulted in it reaching the shores of Mumbai. “We are in the process of confirming with zoologists about the exact species that this particular raccoon belongs to. We are awaiting a detailed medical report but it was extremely dehydrated and skinny as it remained without food for about two months. Since they are omnivorous, we are feeding it a mix of fruits and meat. Vitals are now much better and it is accepting the feed. However, the prognosis is still guarded,” said Sharma.

The black mask around their eyes and striped tails distinguish the common raccoon. Their mask is dark brown/black with white on the nose, brows and between their eyes. Five to seven alternating rings of bright yellowish-white and dark brown or black make up the striped tail. Raccoons have flat feet as well as hind legs that are longer than front legs, giving them a hunched appearance. Their feet feature five movable toes that let them grasp and handle food.

Raccoons are about three feet long, with a 12-inch tail, and weigh between 15 and 40 pounds. That is a wide weight range, but it is determined by genetics, age, food availability, and habitat location. Males are larger than females and can weigh up to 60 pounds. Raccoons in urban areas also weigh more than raccoons in the wild due to waste and human handouts.

Raccoons will eat nearly anything, including human rubbish, as previously stated. However, they favour aquatic species such as clams, crayfish, frogs, fish, and snails. Raccoons have also been observed in the wild eating insects, snails, dead animals, birds, bird eggs, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds.

