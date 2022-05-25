Rupee gains 5 paise to 77.52 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 77.54 against the American dollar, then gained some more ground to quote 77.52, registering a rise of 5 paise over the previous close

The rupee appreciated 5 paise to 77.52 against the US dollar in the opening trade on May 25 as a firm trend in domestic equities boosted investor sentiments.

However, surging global crude prices and unabated foreign capital outflows capped the appreciation bias in the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 77.54 against the American dollar, then gained some more ground to quote 77.52, registering a rise of 5 paise over the previous close. It was moving in a close range of 77.54 to 77.51 in early deals.

