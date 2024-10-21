The rupee showed a marginal recovery in early trade on Monday, gaining 1 paisa to reach 84.06 against the US dollar. This rise followed positive cues from domestic equity markets and a softer American currency. However, ongoing foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices posed challenges for the local currency.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Rupee recovers slightly, rises to 84.06 against US dollar in early trade x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Rupee gains 1 paisa to 84.06 against the US dollar. Supported by positive domestic equity markets. Challenges remain from foreign fund outflows and rising crude prices.

The rupee showed a recovery from its lower level and gained marginally by 1 paisa to 84.06 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking positive cues from domestic equity markets and a soft American currency, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, sustained outflow of foreign funds and an upward momentum in crude oil prices weighed on the local unit, as per PTI.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.06 against the greenback and stayed almost flat in early deals, trading 1 paisa higher from its previous close. On Friday, the rupee had slipped 1 paisa to close at 84.07 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down by 0.05 per cent to 103.25. Brent crude, the international benchmark, advanced 0.33 per cent to USD 73.30 per barrel in futures trade, PTI noted.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex surged 457.90 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 81,682.65 points. The Nifty also climbed 97.70 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 24,951.75 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,485.70 crore, according to exchange data, PTI added.

RBI data released on Friday showed that India's forex reserves declined by USD 10.746 billion to USD 690.43 billion for the week ended 11th October. In the preceding week, the reserves had dropped by USD 3.709 billion to USD 701.176 billion, PTI reported.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.