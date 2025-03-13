Sachin Giri: A lifesaver on two fronts

Despite his extensive rescue work, Giri doesn’t run a large wildlife rescue organisation. Instead, he started the Girit Foundation—a small yet impactful initiative that he manages largely on his own

Sachin Giri, who has donated blood 148 times

At 55, Sachin Giri is not just a dedicated blood donor but also a relentless animal rescuer. A rare O-negative blood group donor, he has given blood 148 times, saving countless lives. But his generosity doesn’t stop there—Giri has rescued nearly 1 lakh animals, reptiles, birds, and even insects. His phone is always switched on, ready to respond to any rescue call, whether it’s for a blood donation or an animal in distress.

A passionate trekker, Giri has climbed Kalsubai Peak 434 times and conquered Ratangad and Harishchandragad Forts 368 times. His blood donation journey began the moment he turned 18. Since then, he donates every 90 days.

Giri holds a Master of Arts degree in English and also a B Ed degree. His realisation of the importance of blood donation came in a heart-breaking moment—watching the desperate parents of an injured girl beg for a donor. The sight changed him forever.

“Many people think, ‘This is my body, my blood’, and avoid donating. Some even give long speeches on stage about the importance of blood donation, yet they have never donated even once,” Giri said.

As an O-negative donor, Giri’s blood is universally transferable, making it crucial in emergencies, trauma cases, and surgeries. Despite donating blood so frequently, Giri remains fit and energetic. Revealing his secret, he said, “...proper exercise, stress management, and drinking plenty of water.”

Giri, also a wildlife rescuer, is often the first person called in snakebite cases. His expertise in identifying venomous and non-venomous bites has saved many lives. “Urbanisation has led to increasing human-animal conflicts. My mission is to rescue animals and return them to nature,” he explains.

Despite his extensive rescue work, Giri doesn’t run a large wildlife rescue organisation. Instead, he started the Girit Foundation—a small yet impactful initiative that he manages largely on his own.

Giri’s wife, runs a beauty parlour in Sangamner, and his daughter is appearing for her HSC Board exams this year. Despite Giri’s demanding commitments, his family supports his passion for saving both human and animal lives. “For me, saving lives is the greatest duty,” he says.