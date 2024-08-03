Breaking News
Sachin Waze on allegations against Anil Deshmukh: Written to Fadnavis, submitted evidence

Updated on: 03 August,2024 12:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sachin Waze is also linked to the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and the Mansukh Hiren murder investigation.

Sachin Waze. File Pic

Dismissed Mumbai Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, who is suspected of extorting Rs 100 crore, announced on Friday that he has sent a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outlining the proof of alleged payments accepted by former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, reported ANI. 


"Whatever has happened, the proof is there. The money used to go through his (Anil Deshmukh) PA, CBI has the proof and I have also written a letter to Devendra Fadnavis. I have submitted all the evidence. In the letter that I have written, I have given the name of Jayant Patil as well," Waze told ANI and he went on to say, "I am ready for a NARCO test."




The CBI has launched a corruption case against Deshmukh based on claims that, as home minister, he commanded police officials to collect Rs 100 crore per month from pub owners. Deshmukh was detained in the case but was eventually granted bail, the news agency report stated. 

Reportedly, earlier in July, NCP-SP leader Anil Deshmukh accused Devendra Fadnavis of urging him to prepare affidavits against Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar, and Anil Parab.

Deshmukh alleged, "Three years ago Devendra Fadnavis sent a man to me and asked me to write four affidavits. I was asked to make written allegations against Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Anil Parab. Devendra Fadnavis sent the affidavits and asked me to sign them. I was told that if I did this, then neither ED nor CBI would come after me"

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, refuted the claims and stated that he would not tolerate personal attacks against him, the report added. 

Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the ED in 2021 for money laundering and served several months in jail.

The NIA detained Sachin Waze in March 2021 in connection with the seizure of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home. Waze is the primary suspect in placing an explosive-laden truck near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence on February 25, 2021.

BJP, hitting out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi, after Sachin Waze's statement, said, "When the entire country was fighting the pandemic, the Maha Vikas Aghadi was busy digging into the coffers of Maharashtra. The black deeds of this extortionist front are being exposed."

