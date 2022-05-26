Breaking News
Sachin Waze seeks to become approver against former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case

Updated on: 26 May,2022 02:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Waze has sought to become an approver in the corruption case and has requested to be pardoned and made an approver. CBI has given its nod to his application with conditions. The CBI court will hear the matter on May 30

Sachin Waze and Anil Deshmukh. File Pic


Dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze filed an application in the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court to become an approver against other accused including former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption case.

Waze has sought to become an approver in the corruption case and has requested to be pardoned and made an approver. CBI has given its nod to his application with conditions. The CBI Court will hear on May 30.




Both Deshmukh and Waze are in judicial custody in separate cases by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively.


