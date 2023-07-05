Breaking News
Mumbai: Nagpada man was jamming with ISIS right behind ATS office, say police
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge faces slight delay, Gokhale bridge on track
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway flooding: Crackdown on dhabas
Mumbai: Lake levels double within a week of rain
Mumbai: Covid-19 war rooms to now tackle monsoon ailments
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Samruddhi Expressway tragedy Maha transport commissioner requests ARAI to review sleeper coach design

Samruddhi Expressway tragedy: Maha transport commissioner requests ARAI to review sleeper coach design

Updated on: 05 July,2023 10:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The move came after the last week's horrific tragedy on the Samruddhi Expressway where a sleeper coach bus caught fire causing the death of 25 passengers

Samruddhi Expressway tragedy: Maha transport commissioner requests ARAI to review sleeper coach design

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Samruddhi Expressway tragedy: Maha transport commissioner requests ARAI to review sleeper coach design
x
00:00

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department has requested the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to conduct a thorough review of the design and safety measures implemented in sleeper coach buses.


The move came after the last week's horrific tragedy on the Samruddhi Expressway where a sleeper coach bus caught fire causing the death of 25 passengers.


"We have requested the ARAI to re-inspect the design of sleeper buses," said Vivek Bhimanwar, transport commissioner of Maharashtra.


ARAI, which is a premier vehicle testing and certification agency notified by the Government of India, had prepared the Automotive Industry Standards for sleeper coach buses.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Samruddhi Expressway highway national highway mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK