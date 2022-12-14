Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 December,2022 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Despite mitigation measures on newly inaugurated stretch, wildlife fatalities seem inevitable

The grey langur that was killed between Nagpur and Shirdi on the Samruddhi Mahamarg


Three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase I of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg between Nagpur and Shirdi, a blackbuck and grey langur, as well as a few stray dogs, died on the stretch. The 520-km-long section of the expressway was opened on Sunday, and the remaining portion, between Shirdi and Mumbai, is expected to be operational in less than a year. 

