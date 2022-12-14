Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck

Despite mitigation measures on newly inaugurated stretch, wildlife fatalities seem inevitable

The grey langur that was killed between Nagpur and Shirdi on the Samruddhi Mahamarg

Three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase I of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg between Nagpur and Shirdi, a blackbuck and grey langur, as well as a few stray dogs, died on the stretch. The 520-km-long section of the expressway was opened on Sunday, and the remaining portion, between Shirdi and Mumbai, is expected to be operational in less than a year.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal