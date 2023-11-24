Samvidhan Samman Mahasabha: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for motorists for Nov 25

Mumbai Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for the motorists ahead of the Samvidhan Samman Mahasabha in the city on November 25
In a traffic notification, the police said, "On November 25, 'Samvidhan Samman Mahasabha' function was being organised at Shivaji Park in Dadar (West) Mumbai. For the said event huge numbers of people from different parts of Maharashtra will come to attend with their vehicles. Due to that huge amount of traffic congestion will be at Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway and nearby roads leading towards the venue."
The police said, "In order to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, the notification is being issued."
The notification was issued by Nitin Pawar, DCP, Traffic, Mumbai.
It said, the said order shall remain in place on 25/11/2023 between 09.00 hrs. to 24.00 hrs.
No Parking on the following roads
S.V.S. Road (From Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Yes Bank)
Keluskar Road (South) and (North), Dadar
M. B. Raut Road (From its junction with S.V.S. Road), Dadar
Pandurang Naik Marg (M. B. Raut Road) Dadar
Dadasaheb Rege Marg (From Senapati Bapat Statuc up to Gadkari Junction), Dadar
Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg (From ShivajiPark Gate No. 4 up to Shitaladevitemple Junction)
N.C. Kelkar Marg (From Hanuman Temple Junction up to Gadkari Junction), Dadar
L. J. Road, Rajabadhe Junction to Gadkari Junction
No Entry and Optional Routes
No Entry: S.V.S.Rond from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Kapad Bazar Junction. Mahim.
Optional Route: Siddhivinayak Junction - S.K. Bole Road-Agar Bazar- Portuguese Church and Gokhale Road.
No Entry: From Raja Badhe chowk junction up to Keluskar Marg (North) Junction.Dadar.
Optional Route: LJ Road- Gokhale Road- Steel Man Junction then proceed through Gokhale Road.
No Entry: Lt. Dilip Gupte Road from its Junction on Pandurang Naik Marg for South bound traffic.
Optional Route:Shall proceed through Raja bade Junction towards L.. J.Road.
No Entry: From Gadkari Chowk Junction up to Keluskar Road (south). Dadar
Optional Route: M. B. Raut Marg.
Roads Closed
No Entry: Bal Govindas Marg from Padmabai Thakkar Marg junction from Senapati Bapat Marg up to L. J. Marg west bound.
Optional Route: The traffic shall be diverted to Manorama Nagarkar Marg.
No Entry: Dadasaheb Rege Road From Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction.
Optional Route: The traffic shall be diverted to L.J.Road, Gokhale Road, Ranade Road.
Parking Places
Kohinoor Square PPL, Kohinoor Mill Compound, Dadar (W). Mumbai.
Senapati Bapat Road, Dadar (W), Mumbai.
Five Gardens Matunga.
R.A.K. 4 Road, Wadala (W), Mumbai.