Sangli shocker: 9 of family end lives in two homes

Police suspect the Vanmores of Mhaisal village were deep in debt; the eldest of the victim is a 72-year-old woman, youngest is a 15-year-old boy

The Vanmore family (from left) Popat, Sangeeta, Archana, Shubham, Manik, Rekha, Anita and Aditya. Pics/Hanif Patel

Nine members of a family, including a 15-year-old boy and a 72-year-old woman, were found dead in Sangli district of Maharashtra on Monday morning in an apparent case of suicide. The police suspect the Vanmore family was deep in debt. The bodies were discovered in two houses belonging to two brothers at Mhaisal.

Citing the condition of the bodies that had turned “blue”, the police said the family members poisoned themselves.

The deceased have been identified as Popat Vanmore, 52, Sangeeta Popat Vanmore, 48, Archana Popat Vanmore, 30, Shubham Popat Vanmore, 28, Manik Vanmore, 49, Rekha Manik Vanmore, 45, Aditya Manik Vanmore, 15, Anita Manik Vanmore, 28, and Akkatai Vanmore, 72.

