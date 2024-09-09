Sanjay Raut accused the BJP of weakening Mumbai's identity and resources, and he expressed concern that the party was aiming to shift the city's cultural and economic significance to Gujarat

Home Minister Amit Shah with wife, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at Lalbaugcha Raja

Listen to this article Sanjay Raut criticises Amit Shah's Mumbai visit: People fear BJP will take Lalbaugcha Raja to Guj x 00:00

During Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut slammed him and the BJP. Raut accused the BJP of weakening Mumbai's identity and resources, and he expressed concern that the party was aiming to shift the city's cultural and economic significance to Gujarat, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, Raut began his statement by citing Amit Shah's frequent visits to Lalbaugcha Raja, a popular destination during Mumbai's Ganesh festival. He remarked, "Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country and a leader of the BJP. People from all over the country come to see Lalbaugcha Raja, which is good. But, people are afraid that Amit Shah could take Lalbaugcha Raja to Gujarat as they have with other aspects of Mumbai’s identity. He can do anything."

Sanjay Raut on Amit Shah's comments on renaming of Bombay

He also criticised Amit Shah's previous statement about renaming Bombay Mumbai, according to ANI. Raut emphasised that Balasaheb Thackeray spearheaded the drive for the name change, saying, "Many people contributed to this effort, and such statements downplay their involvement."

Raut attacked the BJP for purportedly relocating industry and resources from Mumbai to Gujarat. "They have already taken much from Mumbai to Gujarat, including industrial and trade institutions. People are now concerned that they will take even more," he said, underlining Mumbai's importance to Maharashtra and its culture.

He also accused the BJP of hypocrisy in their political tactics, including the distribution of burkhas, and stated that they would do everything to win elections, the news agency reported.

Sanjay Raut on Gold crown worth Rs 17 crore being donated to Lalbaugcha Raja

He also spoke about a donation of Rs 17 crore made to Lalbaugcha Raja in the form of a golden crown. The donation was made by the Ambani family. He went on to argue that the deity's prestige is determined by followers' faith rather than their donations.

Speaking about it, he stated, "I saw that Lalbaugcha Raja's fortune was swiftly expanding. An industrialist presented a gold crown (mukut) valued at Rs 17 crore. God doesn't become God because of riches and silver. Faith is what matters."