Sanjay Raut criticises BJP's focus on past as Centre announces 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'

Updated on: 13 July,2024 01:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sanjay Raut's remarks came in response to Centre's decision to designate June 25, the day the Emergency was proclaimed in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'.

Sanjay Raut criticises BJP's focus on past as Centre announces 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'

Sanjay Raut/ Screengrab

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, stating that while it has been 50 years since the Emergency was imposed, the BJP continues to look at the past instead of focusing on the future.


Raut's remarks came in response to the Centre's decision to designate June 25, the day the Emergency was proclaimed in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'. Union Minister Amit Shah declared that this day would remember the "massive contributions" of individuals who faced challenges at that time.


Speaking to PTI, Raut said, "It has been 50 years since the Emergency, but the BJP is still looking at the past when it should focus on the future. The current situation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure is akin to the Emergency. People are being jailed, there is pressure on the courts, central agencies are being misused, opponents are being targeted, and issues like corruption and anarchy are rising. China has also made incursions. The situation was similar then, but Indira Gandhi dealt with much more dangerous circumstances."


Raut added, "They (BJP) don’t have any work to do now. It has been 50 years to the Emergency. People have forgotten about it now. Emergency was imposed because a few people were trying to spread anarchy."

A gazette notification issued by the Union Home Ministry noted that the Emergency, declared on June 25, 1975, involved "gross abuse of power by the government of the day," subjecting the people of India to "excesses and atrocities."

During the Emergency declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, several opposition leaders, including those from the BJP, were imprisoned. The Shiv Sena had supported the Emergency at that time.

