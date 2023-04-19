Breaking News
Maharashtra: Forest department rescues Small Indian Civet from Netvad village
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 1,100 new cases, four deaths
BEST asks advertising agency to ensure reflective tapes on its buses are visible
With cases rising, Maharashtra govt activates 25 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals
NCP accuses BJP of fuelling speculation on Ajit Pawar's next political move
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Sanjay Raut has led to doom of MVA and Shiv Sena UBT says Shirsat

Sanjay Raut has led to doom of MVA and Shiv Sena (UBT), says Shirsat

Updated on: 19 April,2023 10:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Ajit Pawar on Tuesday slammed Raut without taking the latter's name and said spokespersons of other parties were behaving like NCP's spokespersons

Sanjay Raut has led to doom of MVA and Shiv Sena (UBT), says Shirsat

File photo

Listen to this article
Sanjay Raut has led to doom of MVA and Shiv Sena (UBT), says Shirsat
x
00:00

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday accused Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut of leading the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) to their doom.


Talking to reporters, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat also said that Raut had a war of words with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, who will not tolerate it.



"Sanjay Raut has led to the doom of the MVA and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena," Shirsat said.


Ajit Pawar on Tuesday slammed Raut without taking the latter's name and said spokespersons of other parties were behaving like NCP's spokespersons.

Also read: I only listen to Sharad Pawar: Sanjay Raut after Ajit Pawar slams him

The NCP leader was apparently upset over Raut's weekly column 'Rokhthok' in his party mouthpiece 'Saamana', in which he claimed NCP president Sharad Pawar recently told Uddhav Thackeray that his party would never join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even if anyone takes an individual decision to do so.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you participate in rescuing animals in Mumbai?
sanjay raut ajit pawar shiv sena Shiv Sena news mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Maha Vikas Aghadi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK