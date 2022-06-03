Sanjay Raut slams BJP over recent killings in Kashmir, says fetched votes on 'Hindutva' card

Raut said that an identical situation that was in the 1990s, has risen again in Kashmir valley today

Sanjay Raut. File pic

Reacting sharply over the recent incidents of killings by terrorists in Kashmir, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for fetching votes in the name of 'Hindutva' while doing nothing to improve people's lives in the valley.

"Today the same situation has arisen in Kashmir that was in the 1990s. You (BJP) talked about the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley and fetched votes on the same in the name of Hindutva. There is no improvement in people's lives despite the abrogation of Article 370 in J-K," Raut told media persons here.

