Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Assembly Polls Sanjay Raut urges MVA to announce CM candidate ahead of elections

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Sanjay Raut urges MVA to announce CM candidate ahead of elections

Updated on: 09 August,2024 05:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The MVA, a coalition of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (Sharad Pawar group), has yet to endorse a candidate for the state's top job.

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Sanjay Raut urges MVA to announce CM candidate ahead of elections

Sanjay Raut/ File Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has called for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to declare its chief ministerial candidate ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly Polls. His remarks follow a meeting between Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.


The MVA, a coalition of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (Sharad Pawar group), has yet to endorse a candidate for the state's top job. When asked if he supported Thackeray's candidature, Raut did not respond directly. Instead, he underlined Thackeray and Rahul Gandhi's active actions in fighting the BJP-led administration at the Centre, reported PTI. 



According to the PTI report, Raut emphasised the need to have a clear leadership face in both the opposition and the ruling party during the Maharashtra Assembly Polls.


"There has to be a face for the state (polls). Had Rahul Gandhi been the face (of the opposition) in the Lok Sabha polls, then we could have defeated (the BJP-led NDA). It was only after Rahul Gandhi accepted the Leader of the Opposition's post that the country saw some sense of confidence. So a face is needed for the opposition and also for the ruling party," Raut commented.

Raut further stated, "If you support us in attaining power once again, we will be able to continue this scheme; otherwise, it may be discontinued. Thus, I urge you to vote for us."

Although Raut hinted at Thackeray as a prospective chief ministerial candidate, he did not make a clear statement. His words came as Thackeray has hinted that he is willing to be portrayed as the MVA's candidate for the Maharashtra assembly polls. "It were only Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray who became the face of the opposition (in LS polls)," Raut told the news agency. 

Per the PTI report, earlier this week, Thackeray visited New Delhi and met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other INDIA bloc leaders. Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Thackeray said, "If my colleagues (in MVA) feel that I have done excellent work, then ask them whether they want me as the chief minister. People will decide."

Thackeray formerly served as Chief Minister of Maharashtra from November 2019 to June 2022, when the MVA administration collapsed due to a mutiny led by current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. 

