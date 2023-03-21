Sanjay Raut's loyalties are with Sharad Pawar, claims Maharashtra minister

Dada Bhuse dared Raut to resign saying he became a Rajya Sabha MP on votes of "gaddars" (traitors), the term Uddhav Thackeray led-Shiv Sena faction uses to taunt Eknath Shinde and 39 rebel MLAs

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse on Tuesday claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's loyalties lie with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Bhuse dared Raut to resign saying he became a Rajya Sabha MP on votes of "gaddars" (traitors), the term Uddhav Thackeray led-Shiv Sena faction uses to taunt Eknath Shinde and 39 rebel MLAs.

The minister was referring to a tweet by Raut in which he alleged Bhuse collected shares worth Rs 178.25 crore from farmers in the name of a company, but its website shows only Rs 1.67 lakh shares against 47 members.

Also Read: Rijiju's 'anti-India gang' remarks are attempt to pressure judiciary and threaten judges: Sanjay Raut

Bhuse said he would quit politics if he is found guilty, but if the allegations are wrong then Raut should quit as Rajya Sabha MP and Samaana editor.

NCP leader and Leader of Opposition, Ajit Pawar, objected to the reference of Sharad Pawar by Bhuse and demanded the remarks be expunged from the record.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar later said he would examine Bhuse's remarks.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.