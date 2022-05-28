Breaking News
Savarkar's scientific thinking and nationalism are inspiration: Uddhav Thackeray

Updated on: 28 May,2022 04:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Paying tributes to the Hindutva ideologue on his 139th birth anniversary, Thackeray says Savarkar was a multi-faceted personality

Savarkar's scientific thinking and nationalism are inspiration: Uddhav Thackeray

CM Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo


Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's "scientific thinking" and "staunch nationalism" continue to be an inspiration for the country.

Paying tributes to the Hindutva ideologue on his 139th birth anniversary, Thackeray said Savarkar was a multi-faceted personality.




"He was a litterateur, a powerful orator, a good organizer who waged a war against British rule. His scientific thinking and staunch nationalism are an inspiration," the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official release.


