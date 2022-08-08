Breaking News
Updated on: 08 August,2022 05:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The police have arrested activist Tabrez Sayyed in a case registered against him and 18 others at the Aarey police station for unlawful assembly last month

Save Aarey protest: Mumbai police arrest activist for unlawful assembly

Representative Image


The Mumbai police on Monday arrested an activist in connection with the ongoing Save Aarey agitation against the construction of a metro car shed in the forested area of the city, an official said.

The police have arrested activist Tabrez Sayyed in a case registered against him and 18 others at the Aarey police station for unlawful assembly last month, the official said.

Sayyed was issued summons to appear before the police and was arrested when he reached Aarey police station during the day, he said.


"We have made the first arrest in the Aarey protest case. Sayyed was arrested in connection with an FIR registered against him for unlawful assembly and he will be produced before a court for remand. At least 18 others are yet to be arrested in the case," Deputy Commissioner of Police Somnath Gharge said.

The city police had last month registered two FIRs against people protesting the construction of the metro car shed in the Aarey forest area.

One of the cases was registered against three protestors who allegedly tried to enter the car shed area, while the other FIR was against people who assembled at the car shed site illegally, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

