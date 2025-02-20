Fraud, mismanagement, and weak oversight plague state’s co-operative banking sector

The issue of cooperative banks flouting prudential norms is not limited to the New India Co-operative Bank. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has frequently had to intervene and place many scam-ridden financial institutions under its watch due to serious regulatory violations.

While the co-operative banking sector plays a crucial role in financial inclusion, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, several banks have repeatedly violated critical regulatory norms, leading to financial instability and a loss of public trust.

To address these challenges, urgent reforms are needed in governance, transparency, regulatory oversight, and internal controls. Strengthening these measures is essential to safeguard the future of cooperative banks and restore public confidence in the sector.

Co-operative banks in India operate under a mix of state and central laws that regulate their governance and financial activities. Their primary legal framework is provided by the Co-operative Societies Act, alongside regulations laid out by the RBI and other financial authorities.

The operations of co-operative banks are overseen by the RBI, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), and the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) to ensure financial stability, sound governance, and depositor protection.

However, due to a severe lack of rigorous financial audits, irregularities and fraudulent activities often go unnoticed. These banks function under a blend of central laws, such as the Banking Regulation Act and the Cooperative Societies Act, along with state-specific regulations, making oversight inconsistent and weak.

Key challenges in co-operative banking scandals

The cooperative banking sector has suffered from widespread fraud due to:

>> Weak regulatory oversight

>> Lack of transparency

>> Political influence

>> Inadequate internal controls