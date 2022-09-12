School bus catches fire in Navi Mumbai; no casualty

The incident took place around 11.30 am in Sector No. 15 of Kharghar

Representative Image

A school bus carrying students caught fire on Monday in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area.

Officials told PTI that there was no report of any injury.

The incident took place around 11.30 am in Sector No. 15 of Kharghar, reported PTI.

Four students of a school, a staffer and driver were present in the vehicle when it caught fire, a fire official said.

After being alerted, fire personnel rushed to the spot. A water tanker was also pressed into service. The fire was doused within 15 minutes.

Officials told PTI that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)

