Breaking News
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party eyes BMC with free water and bus rides ahead of polls
Mumbai: BEST gears up to earn carbon credits
IMD predicts heavy rain; issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane
Thane: Missing six-year-old’s body found in immersion tank in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray figures on the list of defaulters at MCA-Kandivli club, office-bearers write to CEO to cancel membership
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > School bus catches fire in Navi Mumbai no casualty

School bus catches fire in Navi Mumbai; no casualty

Updated on: 12 September,2022 02:17 PM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Top

The incident took place around 11.30 am in Sector No. 15 of Kharghar

School bus catches fire in Navi Mumbai; no casualty

Representative Image


A school bus carrying students caught fire on Monday in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area.


Officials told PTI that there was no report of any injury. 

The incident took place around 11.30 am in Sector No. 15 of Kharghar, reported PTI.


Also Read: Navi Mumbai: Minor fire breaks out in Seawoods high-rise during thunderstorm

Four students of a school, a staffer and driver were present in the vehicle when it caught fire, a fire official said.

After being alerted, fire personnel rushed to the spot. A water tanker was also pressed into service. The fire was doused within 15 minutes. 

Officials told PTI that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
navi mumbai kharghar news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK