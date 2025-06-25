Breaking News
Civil works on Mumbai’s SCLR cable-stayed bridge complete, final touches underway

Updated on: 25 June,2025 04:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

The structure, which is likely to significantly decongest Mumbai’s east-west corridors, is now undergoing final preparations ahead of its opening. The bridge creates a signal-free path from Kurla to Panbai School, before the airport, offering seamless movement between the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and the Western Express Highway (WEH)

MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, along with Additional Metropolitan Commissioner-I, Vikram Kumar, visited the project site to review the work.

The Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) Extension Project has reached a major milestone, as all the civil work on South Asia’s first curved cable-stayed bridge has now been completed.

The structure, which is likely to significantly decongest Mumbai’s east-west corridors, is now undergoing final preparations ahead of its opening.


The bridge creates a signal-free path from Kurla to Panbai School, before the airport, offering seamless movement between the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and the Western Express Highway (WEH).


Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) Metropolitan Commissioner, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, along with Additional Metropolitan Commissioner-I, Vikram Kumar, visited the project site to oversee the finishing work.

Calling the bridge “an iconic addition to Mumbai’s infrastructure landscape”, Dr Mukherjee said, “This bridge is not only a solution to congestion but also a new landmark for Mumbai, blending innovation with impact. It’s a step forward in making Mumbai a city of seamless connections.”

Some of the final activities are currently underway

Installation of road signage

Removal of temporary supports from the cable-stayed span

Street lighting and landscape work on the median

Final coats of painting and surface finishing

Features

This structure is South Asia’s first cable-stayed bridge with a 100m horizontal curve.

It has a 215-metre-long orthotropic steel deck, rising 25 metres above ground, flying over the busy Western Express Highway (WEH).

The varying width between 10.5m and 17.2m can accommodate a two-lane carriageway.

A Y-shaped central pylon has been designed to eliminate mid-span supports and protect vital infrastructure beneath — including Mumbai Metro Line-3 and underground utilities.

MMRDA says the bridge will provide uninterrupted connectivity from Kurla to the airport and significantly reduce congestion at Vakola, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), and Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg. Additionally, it will also cut travel time and fuel consumption and enhance east-west mobility via major corridors such as SCLR, EEH, and WEH.

 

mumbai santacruz chembur mumbai news news infrastructure development

