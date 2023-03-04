Scriptwriter catches out fraudsters who promise to produce his film

The associate legal head of Amazon prime finally submitted a written complaint in this regard at Malad police station

Representation pic

The Malad police are on the lookout for two accused who allegedly duped a film scriptwriter on the pretext of producing and releasing films that he had written scripts for on the Amazon Prime OTT platform. The accused had demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from the script writer who paid Rs 25,000 initially, but got suspicious when he received a thanks message from the accused.

He then wrote an email to the officials at Amazon Prime inquiring about the accused and finally got a reply saying there was no one with that name working with them. The associate legal head of Amazon prime finally submitted a written complaint in this regard at Malad police station.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Inter-state gang of thieves busted; police recover 51 tempos and two cars

On March 2, the police registered a case against two people—P Miran Mohiddin and Salman (second name unknown)—under sections 419, 420, 500 of IPC and section 66(D) for IT Act, said an officer from the Malad police station.

According to police sources, the accused posed as Amazon Prime employees and called the victim Hardik Ojha and his father Gajendra Ojha who run Rekha G films in Malad last year. They said they wished to produce films that Hardik had written a script for called ‘Farzu Ka Walima’ and release the same on Amazon Prime.