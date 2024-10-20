Ramesh Chennithala also paid a visit to Uddhav Thackeray, who had lately returned from the hospital, to ask about his health. He commented that Thackeray and the MVA coalition are doing well

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who oversees the party's operations in Maharashtra, indicated that seat-sharing discussions with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents are now underway, and an official announcement will be made shortly. These discussions are critical in preparation for the Maharashtra Elections 2024 on November 20.

Chennithala informed reporters that the conversations were on track and would be completed soon. However, several disagreements have emerged between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress throughout the negotiations, reported ANI.

"Seat-sharing meetings are continuously taking place...We will soon announce it," he told reporters.

#WATCH | Congress' election in-charge for Maharashtra assembly elections, Ramesh Chennithala says, "Seat-sharing meetings are continuously taking place...We will soon announce it..." pic.twitter.com/JPZNnru66f — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2024

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Nana Patole on fissures in MVA

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole reacted to MVA tensions, saying that if Sanjay Raut is seen influencing Uddhav Thackeray's actions, that is an internal concern for the Shiv Sena (UBT). He further stated that the Congress remains unified under Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, while the NCP remains loyal to Sharad Pawar.

"If Sanjay Raut is controlling Uddhav Thackeray, that is their issue. We have the responsibility of telling the reality of our leaders and we are doing that. We do not want to say anything about what Sanjay Raut does. Sanjay Raut was the leader of Uddhav Thackeray and Patole's leaders were Malikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and the leader of NCP (SCP) was Sharad Pawar," Nana Patole told ANI.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ramesh Chennithala meets Uddhav Thackeray

Reportedly, Chennithala also paid a visit to Uddhav Thackeray, who had lately returned from the hospital, to ask about his health. He commented that Thackeray and the MVA coalition are doing well.

"I met Uddhav Thackeray today. He was in the hospital recently so I went to inquire about his health. 'Vo ab theek hai aur Maha Vikas Aghadi ka bhi tabeyat theek hai," Chennithala said while talking to the media.

Maharashtra’s assembly elections will be held in a single phase on 20 November, with the counting of votes on 23 November.