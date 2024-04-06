Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat meets Raj Thackeray, says visit personal

Sanjay Shirsat said the meeting, which took place at Raj Thackeray's home Shivthirth in Dadar, was a personal visit. He reflected on his lifelong friendship with Thackeray.

Amidst speculation that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) may join the Mahayuti alliance led by the BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat met with Raj Thackeray, president of the MNS, to initiate talks.

Shirsat said the meeting, which took place at Thackeray's home Shivthirth in Dadar, was a personal visit. He reflected on his lifelong friendship with Thackeray, which began more than 20 years ago when Thackeray travelled with Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray through Marathwada, reported PTI.

According to the report, Shirsat stated that he was willing to accept the MNS into the Mahayuti alliance and that doing so would strengthen the government coalition.

Notably, Thackeray's recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah stoked rumours that the MNS will join forces with the Mahayuti. On the other hand, there has been no formal confirmation of this development, the PTI report further stated.

When Thackeray holds his yearly rally on Gudi Padwa, the first day of the Marathi New Year, he is expected to make clear where he stands.

A film about MNS Chief Raj Thackeray in the works

Meanwhile, a mid-day report stated that after the success of movies depicting the lives of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and the late Anand Dighe, a new film is being developed focusing on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and his party.

The movie was inspired by Thackeray's well-known catchphrase, "Lava re to video," which he uttered at rallies before the 2019 general election. Through the power of film, Thackeray hopes to establish a connection with every household.

According to MNS sources, Thackeray's home, Shivtirth, in Shivaji Park, Dadar, was overtaken last week by a film crew complete with lights, vanity trailers, and generators. It has been stated that some of the projects has been filmed at Shivtirth in recent days, the report stated.

According to the report, the new movie is not a traditional biography; rather, it centres on Thackeray and his party. The previous films only concentrated on the lives and accomplishments of certain individuals.

Earlier artistic endeavours that Thackeray worked on included the photobiography of Bal Thackeray and the Marathi epic "Har Har Mahadev." In addition, he hosted a private screening of the 2014 action drama "Lai Bhaari," starring Riteish Deshmukh.

