Sena (UBT) seeks single-window nod to celebrate festivals during Code of Conduct

Anil Parab. File pic

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction on Wednesday demanded a single-window clearance system for permission to celebrate festivals and birth anniversaries of big leaders during the election model code of conduct period. The code of conduct is implemented once the election dates are announced by the election commission.

Talking to reporters, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said the government machinery will be busy with the election work once the poll dates are announced. "There should be a single-window system to grant permission to celebrate festivals and birth anniversaries of big leaders. People will get relief and will not have to make frequent rounds of government offices when the model code of conduct is in force."

Parab said that the party will write to the Election Commission of India for the request. Permission is given by government agencies and the election commission only to ensure everything is as per rules.

"The code of conduct is not a law, but a set of rules for political parties. Our demand is with the state government," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader added.

When asked if the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is holding up the seat-sharing talks of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises the Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction and Congress, Parab said winning is the only criterion and no judgement can be passed till then. "A final decision on the seat-sharing is expected on March 17," he said.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said seat-sharing within MVA or the Lok Sabha polls is stuck as leaders are waiting for Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA to come on the board. Pawar said that alliance leaders have suggested giving four to five Lok Sabha seats to Prakash Ambedkar's party, which has given list of 16 constituencies.

On the other hand, Prakash Ambedkar has accused MVA for being lazy in finalising seat-sharing.

He also said that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was a liar. “Raut says we have not demanded seats from the MVA which is not true.”

Ambedkar has been saying from last few days that things between the MVA are not as good as it seems and the MVA leaders are confused in finalising seat-sharing. He also has announced that if things with MVA does not work out, his party VBA will fight alone.

