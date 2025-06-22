Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Sena UBTs condition akin to dangerous dilapidated buildings of Mumbai says Ashish Shelar

Updated on: 22 June,2025 02:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Talking to reporters after inducting two former corporators into the BJP, Shelar, the party's Mumbai unit president, said 50 former corporators from the Shiv Sena (UBT) have already joined the rival faction

Ashish Shelar. File Pic

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar on Sunday likened the condition of the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) to the "dangerous" and "dilapidated" buildings of Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

Talking to reporters after inducting two former corporators into the BJP, Shelar, the party's Mumbai unit president, said 50 former corporators from the Shiv Sena (UBT) have already joined the rival faction.


He said, "The undivided Shiv Sena won 84 seats, and the BJP won 82 in the 2017 Mumbai civic polls. Now, with more than 100 former corporators, we have crossed the Shiv Sena's original number. Apart from the Shiv Sena (UBT), former corporators from other parties have also joined us," reported PTI.


With the blessings of Mumbaikars, the BJP would emerge as the single largest party in the upcoming civic polls, the minister said.

Shelar further said that the condition of the Shiv Sena (UBT) was akin to that of the dangerous and dilapidated buildings in Mumbai.

"The party's condition is dangerous because it has become anti-Hindutva, anti-Mumbai and anti-Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology. It is dilapidated because no one wants to stay on that ship," the BJP leader said, reported PTI.

For the BJP, there can be no compromise on the development of Mumbai, its people and the national interest.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP government, development works of Rs 7 lakh crore have been undertaken in the city," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

