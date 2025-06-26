She is currently under the care of resident doctors Dr Abhijeet Khandare, Dr Yash Kadao, and Dr Ashwini Gadade from the ENT department. After initial treatment in the casualty ward, she was shifted to the ENT ward

The elderly woman found abandoned near a garbage heap in Aarey Colony last Saturday has now been stabilised and is receiving medical treatment at Cooper Hospital. Identified as Yashoda Gaikwad, she was admitted with an open facial wound and was disoriented at the time of her rescue.

She is currently under the care of resident doctors Dr Abhijeet Khandare, Dr Yash Kadao, and Dr Ashwini Gadade from the ENT department. After initial treatment in the casualty ward, she was shifted to the ENT ward.

Her wound has been cleaned and dressed, and she has been started on intravenous antibiotics. “A biopsy of the lesion has been performed. We are awaiting the results,” said Dr Yash Kadao. “Although she was disoriented at first, she is now responsive,” he added.

Dr Ashwini Gadade noted, “We are trying to expedite the biopsy report and expect it within seven days.” “As a hospital, we are treating her to the best of our capacity,” added Dr Sanyukta Patil, assistant medical officer at Cooper Hospital.

Yashoda reportedly told doctors that the facial wound had been developing for over a year. She said she used to live in Boisar, had lost both her children, and was invited to stay with her grandson. Dr Sudhir Medhekar, dean of Cooper Hospital, confirmed that the woman is now stable and her reports are awaited.