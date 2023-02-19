Set life targets in school, Amiit Shah tells students; bats for good habits, Yoga

Shah advised students to exercise regularly, practice Yoga and have a healthy diet, adding that often these aspects are neglected due to laziness

Amit Shah, Home Minister of India. File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said children must set their life targets in school in order to achieve them. Speaking to students of a school in Kolhapur, Shah said his wife was from the western Maharashtra city and studied in a local school.

"Life targets should be finalised during school days. This would help you to overcome your life's challenges, Otherwise those challenges would affect your journey," he said.

Even if one sets a very high goal in life, it can be achieved with good habits, Shah asserted.

Shah advised students to exercise regularly, practice Yoga and have a healthy diet, adding that often these aspects are neglected due to laziness.

"If you do any one thing for 21 consecutive days, it becomes a habit. And if you do it for 90 days, then it stays for life. It is a theory of psychology," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

Shah also hailed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for rebuilding the temples destroyed during the rule of "Mughals and other foreign invaders", and said the restoration work that continued after the Maratha warrior king is being taken forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also said that Chhatrapati Shivaji's life was all about revolting against the atrocities, and the fight for 'swaraj' (self-rule) started by him continues still today.

(Compiled with inputs from PTI)