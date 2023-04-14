Several 'encounter specialists' in Mumbai were sent to jail, says Sanjay Raut

The maximum number of encounters have happened in Mumbai. They were given the title of encounter specialists, but almost all of them went to jail

Reacting to the gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad's encounter, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that a maximum number of encounters have happened in Mumbai and several 'encounter specialists' were sent to jail.

"The maximum number of encounters have happened in Mumbai. They were given the title of encounter specialists, but almost all of them went to jail. Some people in Mumbai went to court with evidence against such encounters. Then after an investigation, many encounter specialists were jailed," Rajya Sabha MP said on the encounter.

"If they are terrorists, then an encounter should happen. If it is a mafia, then such encounters keep happening," added Raut. Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahemd's son Asad, and another accused, Ghulam, were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and were killed in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi on Thursday.

Refusing to speak on the encounter by Uttar Pradesh STF, Raut said, "Why should I speak for some other state? They have their own chief ministers and other ministers. They will look into law and order of their state. I can only talk about Mumbai and Maharashtra."

However, Raut suggested that if the opposition in the state raises questions about encounters, they should provide evidence to support their claims.

