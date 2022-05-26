Sex racket busted in Thane; three held

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 May,2022 08:31 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Based on a tip-off, a team from the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) raided a lodge in Varsave of Kashimira on Wednesday, the official said

The police busted a sex racket operating at a lodge and arrested three persons in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) raided a lodge in Varsave of Kashimira on Wednesday, the official said.




The police arrested lodge manager Ramesh Vadu (45), Pintu Thakur (38), a waiter at the establishment and watchman Puran Singh (43), he said.


