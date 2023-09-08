Jeweller gets ready to adorn Mumbai's Ganeshas

Sanjay Nana Vedak, known as Nana, has been making jewelry for Lord Ganesha idols for over 30 years

Sanjay Nana Vedak is busy crafting beautiful jewellery for Lord Ganesha in his small workshop tucked away in the crowded bylanes of Girgaon, as Mumbai gears up to welcome the city's favourite visitor, according to the PTI.

According to a PTI reported, the preparations are happening for the 10-day Ganpati festival, starting on September 19. Pandals (decorated temporary structures) are being set up on street corners, and artisans who create jewelry for Ganesha idols are showcasing their work in the city's main markets.

Sanjay Nana Vedak, known as Nana, has been making jewelry for Ganesha idols for over 30 years. He employs 17 artisans in his four workshops. It all began in 1992 when he was asked to make a crown and necklace for the Ganesha idol at the famous Siddhivinayak temple. From there, he started creating ornaments for Ganesha idols all over Mumbai.

In 2006, Nana made special footwear for the idol of Lalbaugcha Raja, a renowned Ganpati in Mumbai. He used 40 kg of silver and 1 kg of gold for this project. The footwear protected the idol's feet, as millions of devotees touched them each year, which used to damage the mud feet.

Nana and his artisans craft various ornaments like armlets, necklaces, crowns, earrings, anklets, and more for decorating the idols. They have created ornaments for approximately 20,000 Ganpati mandals (groups) so far. People from distant places even come to buy jewelry for their idols. This year, they made ornaments for a Ganpati idol to be installed in Seattle, USA, which Nana is very proud of.

Orders for jewelry are taken well in advance, and the work on the ornaments starts four months before the festival. They first measure the idol and then decide on the ornament design. Nana, who comes from a family of jewelers, attributes his success to Lord Ganesha and mentions that everyone leaves his workshop with a smile.

The Ganeshotsav festival is observed with great enthusiasm and devotion in various parts of India. The preparations for Ganeshotsav festival begin months in advance. Temporary pandals are erected in public places, roads or within residential areas to house the idols of Lord Ganesha for 10 days.

During the 10-day festival, devotees offer various types of offerings to Lord Ganesha.

