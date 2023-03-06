Breaking News
Sharad Pawar conveniently projecting Kasba bypoll result as indicator of change: CM Shinde

Sharad Pawar conveniently projecting Kasba bypoll result as indicator of change: CM Shinde

Updated on: 06 March,2023 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Pawar had said the Bharatiya Janata Party's defeat in its bastion of Kasba Peth in Pune city by the Congress in the recently-held bypoll indicated that winds of change were blowing across the country

File Photo


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said NCP president Sharad Pawar is conveniently ignoring the poll outcome in three North-eastern states but is projecting the Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll result as an indicator of change.


Pawar had said the Bharatiya Janata Party's defeat in its bastion of Kasba Peth in Pune city by the Congress in the recently-held bypoll indicated that winds of change were blowing across the country.



"Pawar is selectively looking at the poll results. He is ignoring the outcome of three states from North East region but is talking only about the Kasba Peth assembly segment," Shinde told reporters on Sunday and took a dig, saying, "I hope Pawar won't doubt EVMs after the Kasba result".


Also Read: Kasba bypoll: Winds of change blowing across country, says Sharad Pawar on BJP's defeat

In the Kasba Peth byelection, Congress-MVA candidate Ravindra Dhangekar trounced BJP's Hemant Rasne by more than 10,800 votes.

The BJP retained Tripura in the recently-held Assembly polls and it will continue to be a ruling alliance partner in Nagaland. In Meghalaya, the BJP has supported the National People's Party (NPP) of Conrad Sangma to form a government.

In Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party shares power with the Eknath Shinde faction, recently recognised as 'Shiv Sena' by the Election Commission.

Shinde also participated in the 'Ashirwad yatra' organised by the BJP on Sunday in two of six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai. The yatra, aimed at connecting with voters, will visit the rest four LS constituencies in phases.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

