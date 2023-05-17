Breaking News
Sharad Pawar holds meeting with NCP leaders for Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Mumbai

Updated on: 17 May,2023 02:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Pawar also discussed the governance by the present Shinde-Fadnavis government and the current political situation in the state of Maharashtra, during the meeting

Pic/NCP

On Wednesday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar held a meeting in Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre focusing on the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Maharashtra. Several other issues related to the government's governance were also discussed during the meeting.


Pawar also discussed the governance by the present Shinde-Fadnavis government and the current political situation in the state of Maharashtra, during the meeting.



Before the meeting, NCP leader Rohit Pawar mentioned that the meeting will have a focused discussion on how the party will fight in the upcoming Lok Sabha, and State Assembly elections.


"There will be a discussion on the common man's issues. There are many issues pending, such as the investments are not coming to Maharashtra," he said earlier, adding that the party all will accept the decisions of Sharad Pawar told ANI.

Also Read: Ajit welcomes Sharad Pawar's decision to continue as NCP chief

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also arrived at Sena Bhavan in Dadar to hold a meeting with his party leaders.

As per the sources, Uddhav Thackeray's meeting will be attended by several other office bearers and district presidents of his party. Thackeray will hold discussions ranging from Supreme Court's decision to other Maharashtra state-related issues.

Last week, the Supreme Court, held that former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was "not justified" to call for a floor test based on the request of the Eknath Shinde faction since he did not have enough objective material before him to conclude that the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had lost the confidence of the House.

A five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices MR Shah, Justice Krishna Murari, Justice Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha said it could not disqualify the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government and reinstate Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minster because the latter had chosen to resign instead of facing a test of strength in the Assembly.

(with inputs from ANI)

