×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Sharad Pawar not to join Bharat Jodo Yatra Jairam Ramesh

Sharad Pawar not to join Bharat Jodo Yatra: Jairam Ramesh

Updated on: 10 November,2022 02:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Addressing media persons here, Ramesh said Pawar (81) had earlier agreed to participate in the foot march

Sharad Pawar not to join Bharat Jodo Yatra: Jairam Ramesh

Sharad Pawar. File Pic


Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar will not join the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra due to health issues, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday.


Addressing media persons here, Ramesh said Pawar (81) had earlier agreed to participate in the foot march.



''He was recently hospitalised and considering doctor's advice for rest, he will not join (the yatra),'' said Ramesh, the general secretary (communications) of the All India Congress Committee.


Pawar's daughter and NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, state party president Jayant Patil and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad reached Maharashtra's Nanded district on Thursday to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the foot march from Deglur Naka and to attend the latter's public rally in the evening.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will also attend the rally.

Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi had spoken to Pawar when he was in hospital.

''Even though Pawar had agreed to join the yatra, he is unable to come due to doctor's advice for rest," the Congress leader said.

Shiv Sena leader and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray will join the yatra on Friday, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sharad pawar congress rahul gandhi maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK