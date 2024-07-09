Share number of soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir in last 10 years: Sanjay Raut to govt

Sanjay Raut expressed concerns over the escalating situation in the region following the revocation of Article 370 in 2019

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday called upon the central government to share the number of casualties sustained by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir over the past decade, reported the PTI.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha member expressed concerns over the escalating situation in the region following the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

Sanjay Raut said, "Maximum soldiers have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir during the tenure of this government. Since the formation of this government ten years ago, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been deteriorating."

"We demand information on the number of soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice," Sanjay Raut said, as per the PTI.

These remarks follow a recent deadly attack in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, where five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed and several others were wounded by heavily armed terrorists during an ambush on a patrolling party.

Highlighting the ongoing attacks in the Union Territory, Sanjay Raut questioned the accountability for preventing such incidents.

"Whose responsibility (to avert the attacks) is this? The responsibility is of the prime minister, home minister and defence minister," he said.

Security tightened on J-K National Highway after Kathua terror attack

The security has been tightened along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after five Army personnel were killed in an ambush by terrorists in Kathua district, reported the ANI.

According to the ANI, five soldiers were killed and as many were injured after terrorists attacked an army convoy inthe remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday afternoon. An encounter is still underway between troops and the terrorists in the area, the army said.

Following the attack, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel have been deployed along the National Highway (NH44) in Udhampur.

This measure was taken as the 11th batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims passed through Udhampur on Tuesday morning. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place by the security forces to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, as per the ANI.

Meanwhile, five soldiers who were injured in the attack have been referred to the Military Hospital in Pathankot for further treatment.

"Five injured jawans were brought here and have been given primary treatment. They have been referred to the Military Hospital in Pathankot for treatment. One dead body has been brought here," said Sheela Devi, Medical Officer at Community Health Centre, Billawar, to ANI.

Since June 9, there have been terror strikes at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda in which nine pilgrims and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan were killed. A civilian and at least seven security personnel were also injured. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and directed all security agencies to "work in a mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner."

(with PTI and ANI inputs)