Sheena Bora murder case trial to resume on daily basis from March 10

Updated on: 07 March,2025 05:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The last notable hearing in the case, in which Sheena Bora's mother Indrani Mukerjea is the prime accused, was held on October 23 last year before the transfer of special CBI judge S P Naik Nimbalkar

The trial in the Sheena Bora murder case is set to resume on a day-to-day basis from March 10 after a standstill of more than four months following the transfer of the special judge, reported news agency PTI.


The last notable hearing in the case, in which Sheena Bora's mother Indrani Mukerjea is the prime accused, was held on October 23 last year before the transfer of special CBI judge S P Naik Nimbalkar, reported PTI.


On Friday, newly assigned special judge J P Darekar told the prosecution and defence lawyers that the trial in the Sheena Bora murder case will resume on a daily basis from March 10 as per the direction of the Bombay High Court.


Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai (who later turned approver in the case) and Mukerjea's former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. Her body was burnt and disposed of in a forest in nearby Raigad, reported PTI.

Media baron Peter Mukerjea, ex-husband of Indrani, is also an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

The murder came to light in 2015 after Rai spilled the beans about the murder following his arrest in another case, reported PTI.

Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna were arrested in August 2015, while Peter Mukerjea was arrested three months later. All the accused are currently out on bail.

The trial in the case began in February 2017 after the framing of charges against all the accused. There are 237 prosecution witnesses, out of which over 90 have been examined by the court so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

