Shinde-Fadnavis are power hungry: Bhaskar Jadhav refuses to follow whip

His remarks come after the Sena Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale, on Monday, issued a whip on all the 55 MLAs, including the 15 MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena, to be present at the Maharashtra budget session today

Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav File Photo

Reacting to the Shiv Sena party issuing a whip, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav on Monday denied receiving the whip and refused to follow it. He further said they aren’t scared of the whip.

“When we didn't fear the manner in which Uddhav Thackeray's chair was taken away after joining forces with BJP, why will we be scared of this whip? They can issue whatever they want, we won't follow the whip. The Anti-Defection Law was created during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He brought this law, but the BJP is going against the law,” Jadhav said.

“They are (Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis alliance) power hungry. They are only concerned about the election. Devendra Fadnavis does not trust anyone. He has spoiled civilized politics in Maharashtra. They have eliminated many party leaders from politics,” he added.

The Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature, began on Monday with state governor Ramesh Bais addressing the joint session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council at the Central Hall of Vidhan Bhawan. CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Opposition leader Ajit Pawar along with members of both Houses are present on the first day of

the session.



The Budget session will run till March 25 and the state Budget for the year 2023-24 will be presented on March 9.