The party, founded by Bal Thackeray, experienced a division in June 2022 when Shinde instigated a rebellion that resulted in the downfall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray. Since that time, the two factions have been embroiled in a contentious struggle to claim the founder's legacy and assert themselves as the "real Sena"

Sanjay Raut, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT). File Pic

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has demonstrated the "real Shiv Sena" to all, as stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, eliciting a strong response from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Sanjay Raut, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), asserted on Saturday that Shah's comment was an aggravation to the grievances of the Marathi community, reported news agency PTI.

Shah made his statement on Friday while acknowledging Shinde's presence at an event organised by the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MACCIA).

"Shinde has shown which is the real Shiv Sena to everybody," Shah remarked, reported PTI.

These comments come a day after both the Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions, now referred to as Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT), respectively, commemorated the foundation day of the undivided party.

Meanwhile, Raut, attempting to critique Shah, remarked that designating Shinde's party as the "real Shiv Sena" is comparable to asserting that the Republican Party in the United States is under the ownership of Ramdas Athawale.

"Everyone knows Amit Shah owns Shinde's party. He says Shinde's outfit is the real Shiv Sena. It is like saying the Republican Party in the US belongs to Ramdas Athawale. US President Donald Trump belongs to the Republican Party, and Athawale, who is a minister in the Modi government, heads the Republican Party of India (A)," the Sena (UBT) MP informed, reported news agency PTI.

He claimed that despite all efforts, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is standing tall, and this is frustrating the ruling alliance.

In polls held in November last year for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena won in 57 constituencies, while the Sena (UBT) could clinch only 20 seats. In 36 seats, the Shiv Sena candidate defeated the Sena (UBT) contestants.

The battle of the Senas is bound to get fiercer in the upcoming local body polls across the state, especially in Mumbai, the country's richest civic body, which was a bastion of the undivided Shiv Sena for many decades, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)