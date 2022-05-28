Shiv Sena backstabbed Hindutva, Maharashtra, says BJP leader at Savarkar event

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 May,2022 05:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

Addressing an event here to mark the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, he said the Hindutva of Sena founder Bal Thackeray was inspirational and current party head and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray must take note of it

CM Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo


BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar on Saturday said his party had never approached the Shiv Sena for an alliance but the latter stabbed its long-time ally in the back post the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls and hence had no right to speak on Hindutva.

Addressing an event here to mark the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, he said the Hindutva of Sena founder Bal Thackeray was inspirational and current party head and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray must take note of it.




"The BJP never went to the Shiv Sena for an alliance. The Shiv Sena attacks from behind and backstabbed Maharashtra and Hindutva. They have no right to speak on Hindutva," Deodhar said in a reference to Uddhav Thackeray joining hands with the Congress and NCP to form government in Maharashtra.


