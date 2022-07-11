Breaking News
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray writes to 15 MLAs backing him, lauds them for loyalty towards party

Updated on: 11 July,2022 07:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Fifteen MLAs, mostly from Mumbai and the coastal Konkan region, have remained loyal to the Thackerays. The rebellion was led by senior Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who later took over as the new CM with support from the BJP

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has written a letter to 15 MLAs who continue to back him despite a rebellion in the party, lauding them for their "loyalty" towards the 56-year-old organisation and not falling prey to any inducements or threats to switch sides. In the letter dated July 6, Thackeray, who resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra late last month following the rebellion, said Sena founder late Bal Thackeray had always preached loyalty towards the party and that legislators who stayed back with him followed his teachings.

"As a Shiv Sena MLA, you diligently followed his (Bal Thackeray's) teachings of loyalty. You did not fall prey to threats or inducements and remained loyal to the Shiv Sena. Maharashtra is proud of your stand and this will also strengthen the party," the letter said. Forty of the 55 Sena MLAs revolted against the party leadership that led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on June 29.




