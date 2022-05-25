Shiv Sena slams Stalin over meet with Rajiv Gandhi's assassination convict, says it's not our culture

Addressing the reporters today, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, 'Everyone knows Tamil Nadu's politics. Rajiv Gandhi was the nation's leader. He sacrificed himself for the nation. He was assassinated in Tamil Nadu. If Chief Minister felicitates his assassins, I think it's not our culture'

Sanjay Raut. File pic

Days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hugged former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi's assassination convict upon his release, Shiv Sena said it is not a right ideal for the nation.

Addressing the reporters today, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "Everyone knows Tamil Nadu's politics. Rajiv Gandhi was the nation's leader. He sacrificed himself for the nation. He was assassinated in Tamil Nadu. If Chief Minister felicitates his assassins, I think it's not our culture."

"If someone drafts a new dimension like this, then it is not a right ideal for the nation," he added.

Show full article